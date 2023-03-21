Former WWE Superstar reacts to odd mockery after Seth Rollins is knocked out on RAW

James Ellsworth reacted to an odd mockery after Seth Rollins was knocked out on WWE RAW.

Ever since Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins has been vocal about his displeasure with Logan Paul's involvement in the wrestling business. After several weeks of trading back-and-forth shots online, both men came face-to-face in the ring last week, which resulted in Rollins getting knocked out.

Tonight on RAW, Logan Paul hosted the first edition of Impaulsive TV in WWE where he continued to mock Rollins and rewatched the knockout several times. During his many insults, he also mocked Rollins for not having a prominent chin.

Rollins then came out, and the two men brawled, which resulted in Rollins getting knocked out again.

Following the segment, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth took to Twitter to react to Logan's "no chin" comment about Rollins.

"Ha! #LoganPaul called Seth ..Seth “No Chin” Rollins ..Hey wait?..#WWERaw.." he wrote.

The rivalry between Rollins and Logan Paul has gotten personal quickly. Seth will be looking for retribution when they face off at WrestleMania.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes