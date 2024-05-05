Former WWE Superstar reacts to Paul Heyman getting inducted into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction was a proud moment for a former superstar, who recently talked about his experiences working with the veteran.

The former WWE Superstar in question, Lloyd Anoa'i, is closely related to Roman Reigns and his father, Sika Anoa'i. Back in the mid-1990s, he started appearing on the Stamford-based promotion's programming. He also had a stint in ECW, performing as L.A. Smooth. During that time, he worked closely with Paul Heyman for a short while.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lloyd Anoa'i was asked to share his thoughts on Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction. He stated:

"First of all, it was an honor to be there and have our family up front. To see Paul get inducted, it was unbelievable, you know. Working with him, just not him working with us at ECW when we were there, but working with our whole family for years. And it was just a proud moment, and he knocked it out the park with his speech. I was honored to be there to see that... I called him a week ago and I told him, I said yeah, I would love to see you get inducted." (0:43 onwards)

A WWE veteran also praised Paul Heyman's work

While Vince Russo generally does not see eye to eye with Heyman, even he confessed that the Bloodline member's foresight was integral in creating two major superstars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo commended Heyman for his hand in pushing Steve Austin and Bian Pillman.

"That's Paul Heyman [does his hand gesture]. Yeah, no doubt he gave them [Steve Austin and Brian Pillman] the freedom. He gave them the freedom of speech. Again, taking nothing away from Paul E. He gave them the freedom to go out there and be themselves. I'll never take that away from him." [From 4:50 onwards]

Paul Heyman is still working with the Bloodline in WWE. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

