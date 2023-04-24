Former WWE Superstar reacts to being punched by young fan during match

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has reacted to a kid punching him during a recent title defense.

Matt Cardona took on Joshua Bishop for the former's AIW Absolute Championship at the latest Absolute Intense Wrestling DAMN! event. The Champion managed to retain his title belt when all was said and done.

During the contest, Bishop held Cardona from the back to allow a young fan to hit him with a punch. The hilarious moment was captured on camera, and the 37-year-old himself shared the stills on his official Twitter handle.

"Deathmatch King Abuse," he wrote.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the former WWE star's tweet

Matt Cardona rarely breaks character while posting on social media platforms. His tweet 'complaining' about the kid's punch was met with a bunch of amusing responses from fans.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Whiteoprah23 @WhiteOprah23 @TheMattCardona @aiwrestling @JoshuaBishop_ Little dude hit hard enough for a thud sound to happen!! @TheMattCardona @aiwrestling @JoshuaBishop_ Little dude hit hard enough for a thud sound to happen!!

The kid wasn't the only person who interfered in the Absolute Championship match between Matt Cardona and Joshua Bishop. At one point during the bout, wrestling veteran Hornswoggle (aka Dylan Postl) came out and attacked Cardona with a low blow and a Stunner.

The former US Champion later took to Twitter to react to the attack and made it clear that Hornswoggle was dead to him now.

The 37-year-old has been doing incredibly well for himself ever since being released by WWE three years ago. The Indy God is one of the biggest attractions on the independent scene today. Fans would love to see him go back to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line to have a main event run.

Only time will tell if Cardona ever leaves the independent scene to return for another stint in the big leagues.

Has Matt Cardona impressed you with his work on the independent scene so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

