Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) says former WWE Superstar is "dead" to him

Matt Cardona took to Twitter to take a shot at a former WWE Superstar. The former WWE star in question is Hornswoggle.

At Absolute Intense Wrestling DAMN! event, Hornswoggle was involved in an in-ring confrontation with Cardona. He hit the former Intercontinental Champion with a low blow, followed up by a Stone Cold Stunner.

Following the event, Cardona tweeted about the same by claiming that the 36-year-old star is "dead" to him.

"You’re dead to me now @DylanPostl" wrote Cardona

Cardona left WWE three years ago. Since his release from the company, he has established himself as one of the hottest names on the independent circuit.

Having won numerous championships on the independent scene, Cardona refers to himself as The Indy God.

Matt Cardona seemingly turned down an offer to fight John Morrison

Cardona seemingly turned down the offer to fight another former WWE star, John Morrison. Morrison was recently victorious in his first-ever boxing match.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Morrison revealed Cardona's reaction to being offered to fight him. He said:

“Let me tell you something about Matt Cardona. So, they asked me if I’d be willing to fight Harley [Morenstein] or Matt Cardona, and I asked him if he wanted to fight, and he goes, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna fight anyone. I’m definitely not gonna fight you. Bro, no. Are you crazy? No, I’m not gonna fight.’ But, literally, he was like my first phone call. They wanted me to fight broski.”

Cardona previously won the tag team championship in WWE. He is also a former United States and Intercontinental Champion.

Since leaving the Stamford-based promotion, he has won titles across promotions, including GCW, ASW, SCX, and more. He has also competed under IMPACT Wrestling, where he is a former Digital Media Champion.

