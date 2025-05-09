Former WWE Superstar didn't realise how "unhappy" she was until recent release from the company

Blair Davenport (Bea Priestly) is a former WWE Superstar who was released by the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. She has now admitted that she didn't realise how "unhappy" she was in the company till her departure.

Davenport was called up to the main roster from NXT as part of the 2024 Draft, where she joined the SmackDown brand. During her time on the blue brand, she shared the ring with superstars such as Naomi and Indi Hartwell. The 29-year-old also formed a short-lived alliance with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Speaking to Cultaholic in a recent interview, Davenport admitted that she didn't realise how "unhappy" she was during her time in the Stamford-based company.

“As soon as I got the call, I was like, ‘Oh, I can go back to being Bea again.’ [laughs] It’s one of those things, you don’t realize how unhappy you are until you feel happy that you got the call saying that you don’t have a job anymore. That was kind of the thing, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, maybe it was good for me to be fair,’" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE Superstar Blair Davenport spoke about being close to AEW's Toni Storm

Blair Davenport also opened up about being close to former WWE Superstar and current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. She said that they were like "sisters." She also revealed that the two meet each other quite often.

During the same interview, the 29-year-old star stated the following:

"Everyone knows how close me and Toni [Storm] are. We're like sisters at this point. She lives in Orlando as well, we see each other fairly often. But I'm also along the lines of I'm definitely open to having conversations [with AEW] but I do also want a little bit of time just to do my own thing... So I kind of just want to be able to take things that I want to do and do it because I'm looking forward to it or enjoying it rather than doing it because someone else is telling me to."

It remains to be seen if Davenport signs with another wrestling promotion after her WWE release in February this year.

About the author Soumik Datta



