Former WWE Superstar recalls Becky Lynch-Sister Abigail promo

Becky Lynch has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the current generation. Like other young wrestlers, back during her days in NXT, she spent some time in promo classes down at the Performance Center. Steve Maclin (former WWE Superstar Steve Cutler) talked about one such instance, where Lynch cut a promo as Sister Abigail.

Over the years, fans have become aware of Sister Abigail's presence in Bray Wyatt's lore. Having been a guiding force throughout Wyatt's life, her actual identity is a mystery even to this day.

Earlier this month, Fightful released their full interview with Steve Maclin on YouTube. Speaking on various topics, Maclin also recalled how he was impressed by Becky Lynch's promo as Sister Abigail.

"One of the people there you saw, at least for me that I remember, was Becky Lynch did a Sister Abigail promo," Maclin told Fightful. "I don’t know if you ever heard that story. I remember this just because, ‘Holy s---, this is cool. This is something different from Becky at that time.’ This is when she was in NXT. So, it was just something different and it was cool to watch."

In speaking with @SteveMaclin, he recalled an early NXT promo class where Becky Lynch performed as Sister Abigail.



Full Article & Interview: https://t.co/wTFtOTZqRA pic.twitter.com/pRuMlxc6PR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 23, 2021

Becky Lynch cut her Sister Abigail promo in Dusty Rhodes' NXT class, although it wasn't related to any specific pitch. Maclin added that the point of Rhodes' class was to try different things and see if anything fruitful came from it.

Becky Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE television since announcing her real-life pregnancy on the May 11, 2020, episode of RAW. Later that year, Lynch and her fiancé, fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, welcomed their daughter Roux into the family on December 4.

Steve Maclin praises WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes

Although Steve Maclin was released by WWE back in February, many remember him from his stint as one-third of The Forgotten Sons. He also became one of King Corbin's "Knights" for a brief period.

Along the way, Maclin spent a lot of time in the Performance Center, and the former WWE Superstar had only good things to say about the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

"Dusty was the best," Maclin stated. "I loved it ‘cause he was just an honest person. He would start every promo class where you’d just sit there, ‘Alright, what’s the dirt?’ He just wants to know what’s going on. Who’s with who type thing. What’s the craziness? He already knows some of the dirt, so he’s just like, ‘C’mon, what’s the dirt?’ It was always just fun to see the creative process."

"But, he just brought everything out of everybody and sides of people you didn’t get to see," Maclin added. "Like, I’m sure a lot of the leaked videos on YouTube and stuff that come from the PC, it’s great to see. But, there’s so much untapped potential out of so many stars that are even on RAW and Smackdown now that they could have had then. It’s just insane."

Steve Maclin also went into detail on his WWE release during the same interview. You can read that story HERE.