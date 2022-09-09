"Spear, one, two, three" - Former WWE Superstar on Edge's unconventional Money in the Bank contract win in 2007

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson, also known as Mr. Kennedy, has discussed dropping his Money in the Bank contract to Edge in 2007.

Kennedy initially won the briefcase in a star-studded Money in the Bank ladder match in the opening contest of WrestleMania 23. This was to set up a future WWE Championship reign for Kenned. However, he got injured.

Though the injury was not as serious as the doctors had suspected, it was initially thought that Ken would be out of action for months. WWE needed to get the World Heavyweight Championship off of The Undertaker, so the promotion gave the briefcase to Edge. Interestingly, The Rated-R Superstar was also in the WrestleMania 23 ladder match but was taken out by Jeff Hardy.

Kennedy detailed the situation during a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston. He mentioned that he was too hurt to work a match, so WWE higher-ups came up with a solution.

"So they sent Vince’s jet to come pick me up. I flew into Penn State, where Edge challenged me for my briefcase, and I remember I couldn’t do anything. My arm was completely immobilized, so I really couldn’t do much. He came out and jumped me before the match, rolled me in the ring, rang the bell, ding ding ding, Spear, one, two, three," Kennedy said [H/T Fightful]

After capturing the briefcase, Edge cashed it on a prone Undertaker, who had been attacked by Mark Henry after a match.

What has Edge been up to on WWE TV?

The Rated-R Superstar recently defeated his former Judgment Day allies, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, at WWE Clash At The Castle.

His partner in that match was Rey Mysterio, whose son Dominik betrayed them after the bell.

The following Monday on RAW, the Rated-R Superstar demanded that Dominik face him like a grown-up. However, he was instead met with Rey, who pleaded on his son's behalf.

Rhea Ripley then emerged to introduce the new Dominik, dressed in all-black. Finn Balor and Damian Priest then attacked the distracted Hall of Famer, beating him with chairs and standing tall at the end of the segment.

What did you think of The Rated-R Superstar winning Kennedy's briefcase? You can share your thoughts in the comments section below.

