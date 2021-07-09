"She was amazing" - Former WWE Superstar recalls getting his mother involved in storyline featuring Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's name is synonymous with the words destruction and dominance. Throughout his career as a professional wrestler, very few competitors have been able to withstand The Beast Incarnate's assaults.

Only a select few names weathered his attacks and emerged victoriously — Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns, to name a few.

However, the list of those who have been obliterated by Brock Lesnar is almost never-ending. One of the most memorable names on that list is Zach Gowen, who truly kicked off Lesnar's run as a heel in 2003.

A key factor in Gowen's match against Lesnar was the presence of his mother. Zach Gowen recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III and spoke about his mother's involvement in the bout, as well as how he hid a key detail from her.

"So we went over the angle with my mom and she knew everything that was gonna happen, but she didn't know about the blood. That part I kept hidden from her because I was afraid of her reaction to it. So in the angle I'm on the stretcher, I'm a mess and my mom hops the rail and she's yelling at me, 'Zachary! Zachary! You didn't tell me about the blood! What is this shit? What did you do to yourself?' And I'm like, 'Mom! Stop, just hold it! The cameras are on! We're still in the middle of this angle! Please do not ruin this angle for me!' And to her credit man, she snapped right back into that role and she was amazing," said Zach Gowen.

Brock Lesnar and Zach Gowen's fight has gone down in history as one of the most difficult matches to watch in WWE history, especially when the latter was busted open.

Nevertheless, it was a pivotal moment for both of them which shaped their legacies as WWE Superstars.

WWE Superstar hopes Brock Lesnar will not steal his spotlight again at Money in the Bank

Brock Lesnar with the Money in the Bank briefcase

Rumors have been floating around about a potential Brock Lesnar return, although it's hard to tell when exactly that will happen.

With Money in the Bank just around the corner, some fans are speculating that Lesnar could crash the party and steal the spotlight in the men's ladder match.

While many members of the WWE Universe would happily accept such an event, RAW Superstar Ricochet is hoping otherwise. Ricochet was involved in the 2019 men's Money in the Bank ladder match when Lesnar came in at the end and stole the show. On this week's RAW Talk, he said that The Beast Incarnate showing up again would be bad news for him and every other competitor involved in this year's ladder contest.

