"I hope he doesn’t show up again" - WWE RAW star worried Brock Lesnar will appear at Money in the Bank

WWE RAW star Ricochet is worried that Brock Lesnar will appear at this month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The former will compete in this year's men's MITB ladder match.

Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE in the 2019 men's Money in the Bank ladder match as a replacement for Sami Zayn. He made an appearance at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view a month after losing the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35.

Ricochet, while speaking on this week's RAW Talk, discussed the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He hopes that Brock Lesnar will not return at the pay-per-view once again as it will spell trouble for the competitors in the match.

“This is only my second Money in the Bank match. The last time around, Brock showed up out of nowhere and cost Ali the match. I hope he doesn’t show up again, because that would be bad news for all of us,” said Ricochet. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The last time Ricochet featured in the multi-man ladder match was in 2019, when The Beast Incarnate won the briefcase. Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Andrade, Ali, and Baron Corbin were the other entrants in the match in 2019.

Brock Lesnar's possible return to WWE

Brock Lesnar hasn't featured on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 in 2020. His contract with the company expired last year as well.

There were reports of him returning to WWE to face current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. A recent report revealed that Lesnar could return "imminently," and there are creative plans ready for him.

There has also been some speculation about Lashley possibly facing Bray Wyatt, Goldberg, or Randy Orton at next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

