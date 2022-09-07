"I was petrified" - Former WWE Superstar recalls interrupting Vince McMahon's meeting after being told by Bruce Prichard (Exclusive)

Brian Kendrick recently recalled interrupting one of Vince McMahon's meetings after being told to do so by Bruce Prichard on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Q&A show.

Speaking on the latest edition of UnSKripted, Kendrick opened up about his rap battle with John Cena. In the early stages of his WWE career, he also briefly shared the screen with The Undertaker.

Kendrick revealed that Prichard and Paul Heyman came up with the abovementioned angle. Prichard even asked the former Cruiserweight Champion to pitch the idea to McMahon while the latter was in a meeting.

"It was a concoction of Bruce Prichard and Paul Heyman and so I guess I was willing to do it and so they, Bruce said, 'Okay, well here's the words, go in, I want you to interrupt the meeting' and Vince has his meetings, so I don't know any better like I was petrified."

Kendrick further detailed the situation:

"But okay, I went, I didn't, 'Are you sure? Go in,' so I slide in and, 'I'm really really sorry to interrupt the meeting' and that's what convince the boss to let me do that, I guess. That was my mission to interrupt the meeting with the song they wrote for me. It was a fun gig," said Kendrick. [20:34 – 21:35]

Booker T explains why he doesn't want Vince McMahon to return to WWE

Booker T believes Vince McMahon shouldn't return to WWE after announcing his retirement earlier this year.

In the aftermath of misconduct allegations against him, McMahon announced his retirement via social media, confirming that he was stepping away from his backstage duties.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that he feels the former WWE Chairman should enjoy his life post his exit from the promotion. The former world champion said:

"You know what, I hope not [whether Vince McMahon should return]. I'm not saying it in a bad way or anything like that. I just wish the best for Vince McMahon and hopefully, he can enjoy the fruits of the labor. Enjoy life for a moment. Just take a seat back and enjoy like. Take a vacation. That's something that I know Vince, throughout my time being around him, that was not on his agenda."

Since Vince McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie McMahon has taken charge as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. His son-in-law, Triple H, is the new Chief Content Officer of the company.

