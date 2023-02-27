Former WWE Superstar recalls promo advice he received from Dusty Rhodes

Former WWE Superstar David Hart Smith revealed crucial promo advice he received from Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes played an instrumental role in NXT during the brand's initial days. His role in shaping future generations of wrestlers can never be understated. Whether it's dishing out advice on character or promo work, Dusty was always available to offer his two cents if it benefitted the stars.

Over the years, several wrestlers who entered WWE through its developmental territories have credited Dusty for playing a crucial role in their development. Even former WWE Superstar David Hart Smith recalled crucial promo advice he received from Dusty Rhodes during an interview with Ad Free Shows.

“Dusty — the big thing that he taught me was that every promo has to have a good ending … Dusty told, taught me that, you know, silence is golden … It’s not exactly what you say, it’s how you say it.”

He continued:

“I cut some … promos down in FCW under, with Dusty’s help and I was just never able to show it on WWE for whatever reason,” Smith explained. “Dusty helped me a lot. I’m very thankful for that and he used to tell me that I was one of his prodigies.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cody Rhodes revealed what it felt like to induct Dusty Rhodes into the Hall of Fame

For all his accomplishments in the business, Dusty was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, and the company chose his son Cody Rhodes to do the honors of inducting his father.

Cody Rhodes recently joined Booker T on WWE Superstar Sunday, where he revealed that this was the first big responsibility handed to him by WWE.

"Even as his youngest son, even as someone with no experience at the time, I have to deliver something up there. I have to give them a sermon for the master of all sermons. I can't lead in to the GOAT by just saying his name and he was a great dad. That was the first big responsibility that WWE put on me and I was so glad they did because people will tell ya 'Hey that was a great promo that night.' I always tell them, 'It wasn't a promo. I'm talking about my dad.'" (10:02-10:45)

The legacy created by Dusty Rhodes will live on forever in the minds of the fans and other wrestlers. His impact on the world of professional wrestling can never be denied.

