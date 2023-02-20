"The first big responsibility that WWE put on me" - Cody Rhodes recalls inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently recalled inducting his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007.

Since his return to WWE at last year's WrestleMania 38, Cody has let it be known that he plans on achieving the one thing his father never did in WWE: winning the World Championship. During his first promo back, Cody, with tears in his eyes, showed the WWE Universe a picture of his father and promised that he would "finish the story" that was always meant to be told.

The American Nightmare recently joined Booker T on WWE Superstar Sunday to promote this evening's episode of WWE Legends on A&E. During their chat, Cody was asked about what it felt like to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007. The former three-time TNT Champion revealed that it was the first big responsibility WWE asked of him.

"Even as his youngest son, even as someone with no experience at the time, I have to deliver something up there. I have to give them a sermon for the master of all sermons. I can't lead in to the GOAT by just saying his name and he was a great dad. That was the first big responsibility that WWE put on me and I was so glad they did because people will tell ya 'Hey that was a great promo that night.' I always tell them, 'It wasn't a promo. I'm talking about my dad.'" (10:02-10:45)

Cody Rhodes will attempt to "finish the story" at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes was the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup and will be headed to the main event of WrestleMania 39. It was confirmed that The American Nightmare would be taking on Roman Reigns following the Tribal Chief's successful title defense over Sami Zayn at last night's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

With the Showcase of the Immortals still six weeks away, WWE has plenty of time to buiid the feud that will most likely be the headliner. A recent report did surface revealing what Cody will be up to on tomorrow's Raw, which can be checked out here.

One thing is for certain, the WWE Universe and Cody Rhodes have quite a connection. He recently commented on how a WWE crowd knew every single word to his theme song. It truly does feel like it is his time.

