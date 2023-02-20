Backstage report reveals interesting plans for Cody Rhodes this week on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster since his return to the company at WrestleMania 38.

He has spoken about finishing his story and has the chance to do so when he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. The American Nightmare gave Sami Zayn a pep talk on last week's RAW, but it was not enough.

Reigns defeated Sami in the main event of Elimination Chamber, but The Bloodline's post-match attack was spoiled by Kevin Owens' surprise return. KO was off television for weeks after the brutal assault on him at the Royal Rumble. Owens fought off The Bloodline, and Sami got a standing ovation from his hometown crowd following the heartbreaking loss.

According to Xero News, Cody Rhodes is now set to interact with Kevin Owens on this week's edition of WWE RAW. However, there will be no face-to-face between Cody and Roman Reigns this Monday. Instead, The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter are set to have a "chat" on the red brand.

"Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns feud expected to pick up soon Was told they won't be face to face this week though. This week however Cody and KO will have a "chat"," tweeted Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns feud expected to pick up soon



Was told they won't be face to face this week though



This week however Cody and KO will have a "chat". Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns feud expected to pick up soonWas told they won't be face to face this week thoughThis week however Cody and KO will have a "chat".

Cody Rhodes wants to share WWE WrestleMania moment with his brother

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed that he would like to share his WrestleMania moment with his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin, formerly known as Goldust in WWE, is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. The veteran has had a couple of great matches in AEW, including an instant classic against Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019.

In an interview with BBC Sounds, The American Nightmare revealed that he would love the opportunity to share a potential title win at WrestleMania with his brother.

"And also it's something that he wasn't able to get, and I mean that with all the respect in the world, he's had a wonderful career. But if I can't share it with my dad, it would be fun, even just to see [Dustin], even if it was just backstage. And I think something like that could work out," he concluded. (1:30:38-1:30:55)

WrestleMania season is officially here, and the storyline between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief will definitely have heat over the next several weeks. It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn plays a factor at all in the WrestleMania main event of Elimination Chamber was the conclusion of his story.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn added to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes