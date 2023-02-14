Former WWE Superstar recalls how he resisted company reviving a move for him that's now used by Bobby Lashley

Chris Masters has recalled how he resisted reviving the Master Lock which Bobby Lashley now uses.

Masters is widely known for his impressive physique and powerful moves. He made his debut in 2002 and quickly gained a reputation for his signature submission hold, the "Master Lock." He competed in various promotions, including WWE and Impact Wrestling, throughout his career and won several championships.

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Masters said that he resisted reviving the Master Lock because it was so basic.

“I think it was at a point in time where it was like a back-to-basics thing, and I think a lot of people resisted at first, even including myself, because it was so basic. It’s like, ‘Oh my god, a Full Nelson?’ But the whole idea of it was to kind of recondition the fans. Not with any kind of BS or anything like that, but that holds are legitimate. The Full Nelson, for instance, is a basic hold, but it is legitimate, and if you have the right person applying it, there really is no escaping it."

He continued:

"I think it was like 2002 to 2005, where there was a of ton of injuries and they reached the point, when I came in, where they adopted that philosophy and they wanted it to start, kind of, with me. It didn’t start with me, but it was around then, not just with me, but other people too. It’s a legitimate hold. It just needed to be presented on television every week and you needed to see it built, and when you partner that with the fact that, it is legitimate, anybody can do it to anybody.” [H/T PWMania]

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind One Day I Would Love To See The HURT LOCK vs The MASTER LOCK in the WWE One Day I Would Love To See The HURT LOCK vs The MASTER LOCK in the WWE 👀🔥 https://t.co/ydakqdnV2t

Bobby Lashley will be in action at WWE Elimination

Tonight on RAW, a contract signing was set to take place between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. While Brock waited for his rival to sign the contract, Lashley refused.

This caused Brock to charge at the security personnel who were in his way. This distraction allowed Lashley to attack and spear Lesnar before finally signing the contract, making the match official.

This means that Bobby Lashley will face The Beast Incarnate at WWE Elimination Chamber this week.

Who do you think will win at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes