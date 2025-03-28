Former WWE Superstar recalls what Vince McMahon told him before he teamed with Roman Reigns

A former WWE Superstar had the chance to team with Roman Reigns on RAW. He recalled what Vince McMahon told him before the match.

On the July 8, 2019, episode of WWE RAW, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre teamed with Roman Reigns and a partner of their choosing. Shane and Drew looked backstage and found a janitor called Gary Garbutt to team up with Roman Reigns. They also informed him to wear a mask to hide his face. During the match, Garbutt surprised Shane and Drew with a quick flurry of offense before the Scottish Psychopath hit a Claymore to win the match. After the match, Gary removed his mask and revealed himself to be Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander recalled this incident during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. He stated that Shane pulled him to the production meeting and then informed him about the plans for the night. He also recalled calling some of the spots in the match.

"I’m like, 'Okay, why are we doing this?' It’s the story of Roman and Shane. All right, cool, fine. That’s a good enough reason for me, and that’s all I got. Went out there and did the match. I remember calling the match with Shane and Drew, and I’m calling the spots I’m gonna do. Then I called the back elbow, and Shane went, ‘So you think you can do my moves now ?’ Sorry, Shane, this is what I was doing at the moment. What do you want me to do?"

He further recalled that the weirdest thing for him was removing the mask and smiling even though he was on the receiving end of a Claymore. He stated that the RAW fans didn't know much about him because he was on 205 Live. He also revealed that Vince McMahon asked him to give a big smile.

"So I’m like, all right, cool. Gonna take the mask off. I remember taking off and Roman goes, 'Do it slow.' All right. I take the mask off, and I’m smiling with a busted lip because Drew just kicked me in the face with a Claymore. And I’m like, Yeah, it’s me... I’m thinking to myself, why the hell am I smiling? I just got kicked in the face. Vince wanted me to smile... Vince was like, ‘I want you to take it off and smile big like you just got one over on him,'” Alexander said. [26:44 - 29-55]

Disco Inferno does not want CM Punk to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

On the March 10 episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns showed up and attacked Seth Rollins and CM Punk during their Steel Cage match. Last week on SmackDown, all three men came face-to-face with each other in a segment that ended in a brawl. Now, all three men are set to compete at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said he is more interested in seeing Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. Logan Paul at The Show of Shows.

"I'm not interested in [Seth] Rollins, [CM] Punk, and [Roman] Reigns. I'm interested in Rollins and Reigns, and Punk and Logan Paul. And those matches aren't on the table. They're doing some other things than the most compelling match-ups. It's very weird. I don't know what's going on," Inferno said.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will emerge victorious in this triple-threat match.

