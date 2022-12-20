Former WWE Superstar recaps Edge's reaction to his pitch for a major storyline

Edge is one of the most celebrated and respected performers in WWE history. Two stars who got their big break whilst working with him were Brian Myers (a.k.a. Curt Hawkins) and Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder). Myers has been recapping how he ended up joining forces with The Rated R Superstar.

In 2007, when the former world champion was performing as the most sneaky and dubious version of his WWE character to date, he enlisted the help of Myers and Cardona to work with him as 'Edgeheads', performers donning similar ring gear in an attempt to cheat the officials and win.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about how he and Cardona started performing with the Hall of Famer.

"Edge was a hello and goodbye person to us at the time... I was like, 'Well, what if we tell him about this idea?' So we garnished the courage to go up to him and say, 'Hey, we have this idea'... He said, 'Here's my email. Email it to me.' So, we crafted this email and I sent it to him and it worked. He read it and loved it and that got the ball rolling and made it all happen." H/T Wrestling Inc (13:26 to 14:09)

You can watch the full episode below:

Whilst they worked with Edge, Myers and Cardona's WWE careers reached new heights with them both getting involved in the main event of WrestleMania 24 in 2008 as they looked to help their mentor beat The Undertaker.

Edge may soon return to get revenge against a former Universal Champion

The multi-time WWE Champion has not been seen since he lost an "I Quit" match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules this past October, and now, with revenge on his mind, he may soon be returning to face the Irishman.

According to a recent report from Wrestling News, The Rated R Superstar may return to action at the 2023 Royal Rumble to take on Finn Balor.

"WrestlingNews.co is told that the Edge vs. Balor match will be a gimmick match and right now it's looking like a Hell in a Cell match." H/T Wrestling News

Since being kicked out of The Judgment Day by Finn Balor, the former World Heavyweight Champion hasn't had much luck with exacting his revenge on the stable he created.

Who do you think comes out on top in a potential Hell in a Cell between the two top WWE stars? Tell us your predictions in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes