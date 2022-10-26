Former WWE Superstar recaps "intimidating" time working with CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young) recently reflected upon his NXT tenure, where he worked with CM Punk.

Rosser's big break on WWE TV came from the reality show version of NXT in 2010. During the program, 'rookie' performers were paired up with a 'pro' in hopes of securing a contract with the company. Rosser was aligned with Punk, who at the time did not seem motivated to be a part of the show in kayfabe.

During an episode of the Insiders Edge podcast, Rosser was asked about his relationship with Punk on and off-screen. In response, the former WWE Tag Team Champion said:

"I think at the time, maybe he was maybe under a lot of stress himself and being on the road more, [and] having to be on NXT." Rosser added: "It was probably getting to him so he wasn’t into it, he probably said one, a handful of words to me during that entire season. So it was intimidating because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers, and I was new." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full interview below:

Today neither Rosser nor Punk is a part of WWE. While the former is active in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the latter has been a part of AEW since last year.

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

CM Punk was allegedly involved in a backstage altercation with The Elite during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Following the skirmish, all the parties involved were suspended from the promotion. Moreover, recent reports have suggested that the former world champion may not return to All Elite Wrestling again.

On his show, the Jim Cornette Experience, the pro-wrestling veteran had his say on whether WWE and Triple H would be interested in bringing Punk back.

"There's no real apologies that Triple H needs to ask for, he needs to offer some (...) who was in charge? Vince McMahon. And 8 years later or whatever it is, now, depending on what this non-complete clause is, Triple H can go and say to the world and say to CM Punk 'It's all changed, we are about business. Let's get together, it's all about business. No personal feelings,'" said Cornette. (H/T Sportskeeda)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists AEW is in talks with CM Punk about the future but it looks doubtful he will be back.



Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract



- WON AEW is in talks with CM Punk about the future but it looks doubtful he will be back. Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract- WON https://t.co/QtV02gLhPk

Punk made his wrestling return in the summer of 2021 following a seven-year absence from the business. It will be interesting to see if he returns to WWE upon his rumored AEW departure.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes