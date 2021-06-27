"Vince, this is what I want" - Former WWE Superstar reveals what he demanded from Vince McMahon to sign from WCW

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero was the first superstar to get a guaranteed deal with the promotion. Mero recently gave details about his contract negotiations with Vince McMahon before he signed with WWE.

Marc Mero was a guest on the It's My House Podcast earlier this week. Mero, who left WCW in 1996 to sign with WWE (then WWF), revealed that he had come close to signing with the promotion three years prior but they were unable to come to an agreement. Mero added that when his contract with WCW was up again in 1996, he laid out a list of demands for Vince McMahon before signing with WWE:

"Three years prior to me signing with Vince [McMahon], he flew me in to Stamford, Connecticut, where he lives and I had dinner at his house with his family. The only reason I couldn't come to terms when my first contract was up with WCW was because he wouldn't give me a guaranteed contract and I had that in WCW. So when my contract came up three years later he said to me, 'What is it going to take to get you here?' and I said , 'Vince, this is what I want' and I laid it out. I said I wanted a guaranteed contract, with at least a $50,000 bump every year and a big signing bonus and I want my ex-wife Sable to travel with me wherever I go and he agreed to those terms and I was the first wrestler to get a guaranteed contract at WWF," Mero said.

Former WWE and WCW star Marc Mero on his brief TNA run

Former WWE star Marc Mero had a brief run in TNA in 2004-05. Mero only made sporadic appearances in TNA and was never really involved in a major storyline.

Speaking about his short run in TNA Wrestling, Mero said that he only got a per-appearance deal and realized that he was just burnt out after over a decade in the business:

"You know what, they didn't give me the deal that I wanted. They gave me just a per night thing and I did really... because then you're like are you staying, are you going, are they going to include you in good storylines? And I'd already been through all the political BS from the other two organizations and I guess I was just burnt out, you know, just like who cares. So I decided those would be my last matches and that was okay. There were never hard feelings. The people that ran the place, we got along great. There was never nothing bad," Mero explained.

During his appearance on the It's My House podcast, Marc Mero also opened up about the origins of the Johnny B. Badd character in WCW. You can check out what the WWE legend said HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the It's My House podcast

Edited by Jack Cunningham