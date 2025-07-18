Former WWE Superstar reveals disgusting DM

A former WWE Superstar experienced a disturbing ordeal on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Cassie Lee, who competed in WWE as Peyton Royce of The IIconics, revealed a disgusting message she received on Instagram.

The language in the message was grossly inappropriate, which left Lee shaken.

While sharing the story, Lee also sent a message of her own and didn't hold back. She voiced her concern about the dangers of social media.

“Social media… does it again. Imagine your young children/teenagers having social media & get messages like this! Imagine,” she wrote.

A screenshot of Lee's story can be viewed here.

The Australian wrestler started her WWE career in 2015 on the NXT brand and quickly teamed up with Billie Kay. After making their main roster debut in 2018, the pair was dubbed The IIconics.

The highlight of her WWE run came when The IIconics won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal-Four-Way tag team match. She wrestled her final WWE match in 2021 before being released in the same year.

Since then, Cassie Lee has been a part of TNA and is in a tag team with Billie Kay (Jessie McKay) known as The IInspiration.

WWE women's stars face the most online abuse

Recently, a study conducted by CryptoManiaks Sports revealed which athletes face the most online abuse and harassment across sports.

The data revealed that Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax received the most online abuse, while the top five pro wrestlers in the list were all women. Charlotte's negativity rating of 36.4% was the highest of any athlete across all the sports involved in the research.

Other notable female wrestlers on the list included Saraya, Mercedes Mone, Jade Cargill, and Alexa Bliss, among others.

