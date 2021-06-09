Former WWE Superstar reveals nixed Brock Lesnar plans

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black spoke about plans involving him and Brock Lesnar on the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions episode. According to Black, Paul Heyman was the brains behind a program between him and Lesnar that fans never got a chance to see.

Tommy End, formerly known as Aleister Black, was released from the WWE less than a week ago. In his most recent Twitch stream, End said that he was let go because of budget cuts and that he and Vince McMahon are still on good terms.

In Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Tommy End spoke about a myriad of topics. He revealed what the plans were for a short alliance between himself and The Undertaker in the build up to The Phenom's match against The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, at last year's WrestleMania. Black also spoke about plans that didn't come to fruition between him and Brock Lesnar.

"One of Heyman’s ideas was to have Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar come into the room at the time that would eventually lead to an interaction between me, Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe. I would cut a promo in this room, and Lesnar would come in through the darkness and choke me out and stuff," said End.

On the show, End stated that he was grateful to the WWE and he learned a lot during his time there. He also said that he and his wife are taking each day as it comes and going ahead step by step.

Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 3, 2021

When will we see Brock Lesnar back in WWE?

The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar in the Squared Circle was at last year's WrestleMania when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Last year, news surfaced stating that Lesnar's WWE contract had expired.

If recent rumors are to be believed, it looks like Brock Lesnar's return may be in the works for SummerSlam.

