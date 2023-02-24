Former WWE Superstar reveals plans to wrestle without a mask 

Not every WWE Superstar wants to wrestle behind a mask forever.

Only two people on the main roster right now wrestle in masks, and that is Rey Mysterio and Uncle Howdy.

Every other masked wrestler on RAW and SmackDown has been released by the company over the last several years.

One of those released stars is current Major League Wrestling World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado, who recently took to social media to shockingly reveal that he has decided that 2023 will be the last year he wrestles under a mask.

"I've contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I'm not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say f**k it, this is the real me? #luchalit," Lince Dorado said in a tweet.

Rey Mysterio is the most legendary masked performer in WWE history

While he wrestled for a short time without the mask in the final years of WCW, Rey Mysterio was never seen on RAW or SmackDown without his iconic mask.

It doesn't seem any masked wrestler has had a better career in WWE than Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio made his debut for the company in 2002 and has been part of the company for over two decades now.

It appears that Rey hopes the Mysterio legacy will live on in the company long after he retires as Dominik Mysterio continues to rise the ranks of RAW as a member of The Judgment Day.

Many rumors suggest that Dominik will finally step into the ring to face his father at WrestleMania 39. Will it finally happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Lince Dorado's comments? Do you think Rey Mysterio should ever wrestle without a mask in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

