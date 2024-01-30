Former WWE Superstar reveals Randy Orton wanted to get him fired

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. With close to 24 years in the sports entertainment business, The Viper is a certified legend. The former WWE Champion has put over several young wrestlers during his decorated career to earn the locker room's respect.

However, there was an instance when one former WWE wrestler angered Orton to the extent that The Viper wanted to get him fired. This superstar happens to be none other than Orton's former RK-Bro teammate, Matt Riddle.

Before an injury forced the 14-time World Champion to miss in-ring action for the next 18 months, the tag team enjoyed quite a run between 2021 and 2022. They had amazing on-screen chemistry, even though it was fleeting. But as Riddle disclosed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, things weren't always like that.

He said:

"So I guess I had a chance to say hi, and I didn't take it or what have you. I think Randy took that as disrespect. Like, I didn't think he was cool enough or something. Randy is like, 'How do I get this asshole fired?' And I was like, 'Oh man!' But he didn't say that to me. He told me that later when we were friends." [34:00-34:26]

Fortunately, the two paired up later on and were able to hash out their issues. Subsequently, they developed an amazing chemistry, which translated well into the ring. It even reached the point where Orton was fine with The King of Bros using his trademark finisher.

Unfortunately, their time together came to an end in 2023 after Riddle was released by WWE. Nevertheless, the WWE Universe will never forget the magical team that was RK-Bro.

Randy Orton failed to win the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

Randy Orton engaged in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles to become the 15-time World Champion at the Royal Rumble. With the Undisputed Universal Championship at stake, the contest was significant. However, despite an exceptional performance, Orton failed to get the job done.

An RKO to the defending champion Reigns was not enough, as several factors played a role in his loss. Whether it was the other two competitors or the interference of the Tribal Heir, Solo Sikoa, Randy will be unhappy with the result.

That being said, Randy Orton's story with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is far from finished. He still has a score to settle with them for their past actions.

