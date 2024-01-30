Solo Sikoa warns Randy Orton after WWE Royal Rumble

Solo Sikoa has warned Randy Orton after the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. At the show, The Viper was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, also involving LA Knight and AJ Styles. After a back-and-forth contest, The Tribal Chief pinned Styles to retain his title.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa took a shot at Orton after interfering during the Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Check out a screengrab of Solo Sikoa's Instagram story below:

Solo Sikoa once again played a major role in Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This was The Tribal Chief's first successful title defense of the year.

Matt Morgan discussed the idea of a potential match between Randy Orton and Gunther

Randy Orton made his WWE return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Shortly after, The Viper signed with the SmackDown brand and started a feud with The Bloodline, who was responsible for taking him out of in-ring action in the first place.

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the idea of Orton challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Matt Morgan said:

"Ok, wow! Why did you guys predict that? Jude Jacob, that's not a bad call. There's your bonafide super duper duper duper star Randy Orton, first-ballot Hall of Famer. That would help Gunther actually, yeah. Good call. Very good call."

Orton is a former Intercontinental Champion. He won the title during the early stages of his career.

What plans WWE has in store for The Apex Predator remains to be seen, especially in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. A potential rematch against Solo Sikoa could be on the cards.

Orton had already defeated The Enforcer in the build-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

