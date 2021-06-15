"Miro was doing cartwheels out of excitement" - Former WWE Superstar reveals Rusev's candid reaction to getting released

Following her WWE release, Lana, now known as CJ Perry outside of the company, has been addressing her departure with her fans on social media and during a a recent Instagram Live video, she revealed that Miro (formerly Rusev) was, to quote the man himself, 'elated' to lose his job.

During the video Lana promised to 'spill the tea' on WWE in an upcoming series of YouTube videos, but when she was addressing how the support from her fans had helped her get through an emotional time, she also 'spilled the tea' on Miro's honest, candid reaction to being released by the company.

"You guys have helped me through some parts that I definitely have cried, but it’s normal, it’s normal. You know, some people don’t. My husband Miro was doing cartwheels when he got released, out of excitement. We all have different reactions, and it’s okay not to be okay."

Miro is the current AEW TNT Champion after joining the company last year following WWE release

Miro and CJ Perry were a brilliant duo in the WWE as Rusev and The Ravishing Russian Lana so there's obvious speculation online that Perry will follow her husband to AEW.

Miro debuted for AEW on September 9th, 2020, around five months after he was released by WWE due to COVID-related budget cutbacks. On May 12th, 2021 Rusev won his first singles title for AEW, the TNT Title, when he defeated Darby Allin on an episode of Dynamite.

Lana has indicated that she loves wrestling and doesn't want to give it up in a defiant statement that she addressed towards Vince McMahon, so there's every chance she'd be willing to head to AEW.

Do you think Miro should reunite with CJ Perry on AEW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Greg Bush