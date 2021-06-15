"I don't want any person to determine my destiny, not a billionaire" - Released WWE Superstar has strong words for Vince McMahon

The fallout from a recent set of talent releases in WWE is still being felt as one of the six released superstars, Lana, has been talking to her fans on social media and she had some strong words for her former boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In a video she posted on her Instagram during which she promised to 'spill the tea' on WWE in a series of YouTube videos, she also addressed her future and had some defiant words for Mr. McMahon.

"I have a lot of unsettled business, I don’t want to give up what I love so much. I love wrestling, I really love wrestling. I cried a lot about it because I don’t want any person to determine my destiny, not a billionaire, not a Vince McMahon, not anyone. I’m very thankful for the opportunities I was given by Vince McMahon but no one’s going to determine my destiny."

WWE Superstar Lana was released alongside five other wrestlers

Lana was one of six superstars who were shockingly released from WWE a couple of weeks ago, with the others being Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Aleister Black and Ruby Riott.

However, it seems that we can assume from the above comment that Lana, known as CJ Perry outside of WWE, is not considering giving up wrestling and the former superstar even took to Twitter to post a photo of her training with some of her friends still in WWE like Liv Morgan, Natalya and Nikki Cross.

I was a little scared to face my friends after I lost my job.But I’m so glad I picked myself up and continued my journey because I want to, not because I have to.And I only cried once!Plus I did a 970 splash but nobody saw it.@TJWilson @NikkiCrossWWE @NatbyNature @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/72rlT3Keel — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2021

Whilst we're not sure what Lana's next move will be, it seems certain that she's going to continue to be involved in wrestling, whether that be as an in-ring talent, an announcer, a presenter or something else entirely. Who knows? Regardless, it'll definitely be in wrestling.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Greg Bush