"I can't wait to spill the tea" - Released Superstar Lana promises to shoot on WWE

Lana was one of six Superstars to be recently released from WWE alongside Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Satana Garrett, but unlike them, it seems that she's prepared to 'spill the tea' on WWE.

Taking to Instagram Live, Lana addressed her many fans and promised that she'll be opening up about her time in WWE, including 'standing up and speaking out on things that for years [she's] been silent about'.

In her Instagram post she says,

"I can't wait to spill the tea, because it's hot and delicious. I look forward to standing up and speaking out on things that for years I have been silent about. Also excited to talk about Miro and that he is AEW TNT Champion! Please subscribe to my YouTube channel. I will be releasing vlogs starting this Monday"

It will be interesting to see just how honest and open Lana will be about her time in WWE and all of the things she's gotten up to. In the video above she references all of her 'ex husbands' and 'ex girlfriends' that she needs to thank, which is an obvious nod to her storylines with Bobby Lashley and Liv Morgan.

She also mentions that she cried when she was released whereas her husband in real life and current AEW TNT Champion Miro (known as Rusev in WWE) did cartwheels when he was released.

Is Lana about to shoot on WWE?

However, she went on to say the following, which definitely seems to suggest she has some negative stories about the goings on backstage in WWE that she wants to 'whistleblow' on.

'It's a little bit of freedom that I can be the face that I want to be. I can stand up for freedom, I can stand up for truth, I can speak up for things that people exploited and a lot of things."

We'll be keeping an eye on Lana's video on Monday to see what it is that she says about WWE, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for an update on this developing situation.

