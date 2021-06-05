Backstage details on Lana's creative plans and work ethic prior to WWE release - reports

Lana was one of a handful of WWE Superstars who were released this week. While many people in the wrestling world have commented on how shocked they were to see the likes of Braun Strowman and Aleister Black go, the reaction to Lana's departure has been understated.

Read Also: Nia Jax sends a message to Lana following her release

Still, Lana is definitely a big loss to WWE; she worked hard, and her effort and passion for the business were regularly praised.

Now, a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has shed some light on exactly why Lana leaving WWE should be seen as a blow to the company. The report describes Lana's work ethic and her drive to succeed, even when creative didn't have anything for her.

"More details on Lana's time with WWE emerged to Fightful in the days following her release, and it would be noted that if Lana didn't have anything going on, it wasn't for lack of her trying," wrote Ross Sapp. "We've heard several stories about how she (and Naomi) would follow up about their creative and constantly try to ensure they were doing something."

More Details On Lana-WWE, Creative Changes For Her



Subscribe to Fightful Select for more!https://t.co/NvNpguGnny pic.twitter.com/peVcCnIMdr — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 4, 2021

After brief pairings with Natalya and Asuka, Lana was placed into a random tag team with Naomi prior to her release. It now seems, based on this report, that the duo was determined to turn into a prominent team on WWE programming. Unfortunately, the company had other plans.

Vince McMahon personally assured Lana that she'd get more screen time

Vince McMahon in WWE

The report goes on to add that Lana's path in WWE could have been significantly different, but plans changed in recent months.

"There were significantly different plans for Lana earlier this year before Charlotte's return, but we're told that Vince McMahon personally assured her that wouldn't be the end of the Lana character and they'd have more for her," Ross Sapp continued.

It's interesting to note that Lana was personally assured by Vince McMahon that they'd have more plans for her. Instead, in the end, Lana was released in a wave of budget cuts.

What do you think about Lana's release? Sound off in the comments below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Colin Tessier