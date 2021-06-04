Nia Jax sends a message to Lana following her WWE release

Lana was released by WWE earlier this week alongside multiple other major stars. One of the most talked-about storylines of last year in WWE was the feud between Nia Jax and Lana on Monday Night RAW, that saw Jax put The Ravishing Russian through the announcer's table for several weeks in a row. She finally got her revenge by returning the favor to Jax earlier this year during their match.

Following her WWE release, Lana sent out a heartfelt message to the fans, thanking them. Replying to this tweet, Nia Jax expressed her sadness and reminded everyone that the former WWE Superstar put her through her first table.

🥺💔 put me through my first table https://t.co/Kac8kkS6Zf — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) June 3, 2021

The tweet below from WWE's official Twitter account shows the moment on the February 8th, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW where Lana finally put Jax through a table.

Lana on her storyline against Nia Jax and the "table streak"

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino last year, Lana spoke about her storyline against Nia Jax and the entire "table streak". The former WWE Superstar claimed that she surprised herself and a lot of people who didn't think she was resilient and tough.

"I definitely didn't think it was off the bat, that's for sure. I just kept on showing up, Nia (Jax) was not going to keep me down and I think, honestly, I surprised myself and surprised a lot of people. I don't think anyone thought I was going to be durable, as resilient, and tough. And I said, 'No, you're not going to keep me down.' No one is. I am tough, I am durable, I am resilient, and I am more than enough. I told myself those words every morning (laughs) and I repeated it over and over again until I believed it. And, yeah, I just kept on showing up, kept on coming back, 'No, you're not going to keep me down, Nia,'" said Lana.

