Former WWE superstar reveals secret to not giving a damn about what people think

A former WWE superstar released back in August shared her secret to not giving a damn about other people's opinions about her.

Lacey Evans was with WWE for seven years, spending the first three on developmental before getting called up to the main roster in 2019. Evans had a decent run on both RAW and SmackDown, but failed to get over either as a face or heel.

The former Marine also caught a lot of heat from fans for not improving in the ring during her time on the main roster. She even got called out by WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter for not asking any permission from him to use his old gimmick and the Cobra Clutch as her finisher.

It got ugly quick and the issue finally ended when the company released Evans back in August. She recently had a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, who asked her when and why she stopped caring about what people think about her.

"My whole life because there was nothing I could do about it," Evans said. "Remember the coaches crawling my backpack? I'd smoosh them with my hands, grab my No. 2 pencil and keep f*cking going. I know with the cards I was dealt at a young age, there ain't much I could do different.

She added:

"So the only thing I could do is keep f*cking going and just let people say what they're gonna say. I only thing I have control over was how I respond. I'm gonna still wake, I'm still gonna do what I need to do to and what I want to do and what's right and feed my family and sleep good at night."

Expand Tweet

Lacey Evans has not returned to wrestling since her WWE departure. She opened Sunny Summers Cafe in Beaufort, South Carolina, while also launching an OnlyFans account.

Lacey Evans not interested in wrestling after WWE release

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lacey Evans explained why she's not currently interested in wrestling again at the moment despite options such as AEW. Evans was candid about her passion for the sport and was honest about her time in the industry.

"I did WWE for seven years and it was never my passion, that was never a secret," Evans said. "It was incredible to see my fellow sports entertainers, that is their passion. But I just knew that, you know, I went out there and did the best that I could, I did my job. But I always looked forward to coming home." [H/T Digital Spy]

Evans was thankful for the opportunity to earn a living as a WWE superstar, but she's not interested in being on the road for 300 days a year. She doesn't want to stress herself out with travel and her time with family is very important.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate Lacey Evans' run with the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.