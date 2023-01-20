Former WWE Superstar reveals Triple H didn’t contact him for Royal Rumble return

With Royal Rumble right around the corner, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is expected to be busy with booking decisions regarding the 30-man match. Chris Masters recently revealed that he will not be making an appearance.

Chris Masters had two stints with WWE. His last appearance for the company came in 2011 when he faced Jack Swagger on Superstars in a losing effort. A day later, on August 5, 2011, the Masterpiece was released from his contract alongside Vladimir Kozlov and David Hart Smith. He is currently signed to NWA.

Royal Rumble is often an occasion for superstars to make unexpected returns. While that is likely to be the case this year as well, Chris Masters made it clear on Twitter that he has not been contacted by Triple H or WWE to make an appearance.

"Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point," Chris Masters tweeted.

Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point.

WWE Hall of Famer is waiting for a Royal Rumble invitation from Triple H

Booker T has appeared in the Royal Rumble numerous times, including making surprise appearances. On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the five-time world champion declared his interest in making an appearance at the premium live event.

Booker T's return at the Royal Rumble 2011 was amazing

Booker T noted that he is in shape and is constantly training and working out. Here are his full comments:

"I'm still waiting on my invitation. Still waiting on my invitation. But I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm staying in shape. Preparation is the only luck you ever gonna have in this life. So, as soon as this show is over with I'm in the gym, I'm training, roping and stomping, grave digging destruction about to break it down yeah," he said. [1:23:02 - 1:23:23]

Booker T's last match came in July 2022. Team Sharmell, consisting of Edge Stone, Gino Medina, Ryan Davidson, Stephen Wolf and Will Allday, defeated Team Booker's Blake Cortez, Booker T, Bryan Keith, Gaspar Hernandez and Mysterious Q.

The match took place at the ROW Summer OF Champions VIII event at the World Gym Arena in Texas City.

