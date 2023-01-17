WWE legend says he's still waiting for Triple H's invitation to compete in the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T is still waiting for an invitation from Chief Content Officer Triple H to participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The former World Heavyweight Champion last participated in the Royal Rumble Match in 2012. He entered the bout at number 17 and lasted about four and a half minutes before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes and Dolph Ziggler. Later that same year, Booker T retired from in-ring competition. He has since competed in only a few matches in his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that he is in shape as he awaits a possible invitation to compete in the Rumble.

"I'm still waiting on my invitation. Still waiting on my invitation. But I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm staying in shape. Preparation is the only luck you ever gonna have in this life. So, as soon as this show is over with I'm in the gym, I'm training, ropinig and stomping, grave digging destruction about to break it down yeah," he said. [1:23:02 - 1:23:23]

Booker T believes WWE legend The Rock should win the Royal Rumble if he wants

Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that the Stamford-based company is planning the return of The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Since the winner of the Royal Rumble Match earns a shot at the world title at The Show of Shows, Booker T believes The Rock should be the one to win the bout if he wants.

"Man, it's simple for me. It's real simple. I got the biggest star in Hollywood if not top five, If he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania damn it, he's winning. That's the way I would write it. If he got time off, he knows where the money is, you know, we're gonna pay him, and he can fit it in, that's what the story would be. It's that simple," he explained on an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast. [1:06:27 - 1:06:59]

