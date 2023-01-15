WWE legend urges Triple H to sign former women's champion's husband

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently urged Triple H to sign Mickie James' husband, Nick Aldis.

Aldis kicked off his wrestling career in 2003. Over the past two decades, he has competed in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and Pro Wrestling Noah. A few months ago, the English wrestler requested his release and left the NWA. Rumors have since linked him to joining WWE.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T urged the company and Chief Content Officer Triple H to sign Aldis, despite stating that he is now past his prime.

"I said Nick Aldis, he could make an impression. You know, people talk about, you know, I said Nick Aldis is past his prime. And I said that because Nick Aldis is not 25 to 35. That's when you make your most money in this business, right? You know, as far as making you name from 25 to 35. Nick Aldis is just making it to the big time if he was to come to WWE at 38 [36] years old. That right there is past his prime. Can he make a difference? Can he make some good good money? Oh, hell yeah. Sign him up," he said. [40:53 - 41:23]

Booker T also addressed the possibility of Jacob Fatu joining WWE

While Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa have been dominating the Stamford-based company as The Bloodline, alongside Sami Zayn, their cousin Jacob Fatu has been making a name for himself on the independent circuit and in MLW.

During the same episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Fatu joining his cousins in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Jacob Fatu, one of my guys. I'd love to see Jacob get a chance, get a shot at the big time because I know he'll make a huge huge impression, a big splash. And not just because he's a big guy. He'd make a big splash in the WWE seriously," he said. [40:35 - 40:48]

YNRD @YNRD_248 🏽 Seeing Jacob Fatu trending makes my morning. Knew he was destined for greatness the moment I saw his MLW debut Seeing Jacob Fatu trending makes my morning. Knew he was destined for greatness the moment I saw his MLW debut 👏🏽💯 https://t.co/pwWIDi9E2S

