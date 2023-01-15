"He'd make a big splash" - WWE legend on Roman Reigns' cousin possibly joining the company

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently expressed his desire to see Jacob Fatu join the Stamford-based company.

Fatu is the cousin of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. He kicked off his wrestling career about a decade ago. Over the past few years, Fatu has competed on the independent circuit. He is currently under contract with MLW.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he believes Fatu deserves a shot in WWE, stating that he would make a "huge impression."

"Jacob Fatu, one of my guys. I'd love to see Jacob get a chance, get a shot at the big time because I know he'll make a huge huge impression, a big splash. And not just because he's a big guy. He'd make a big splash in the WWE seriously," he said. [40:35 - 40:48]

Could Jacob Fatu join The Bloodline in WWE?

Since 2020, Roman Reigns and his Bloodline stable have dominated the Stamford-based company. Last year, Solo Sikoa became the newest member of the Anoa'i family to join the group when he debuted on the main roster at Clash at the Castle to help The Tribal Chief retain his championship against Drew McIntyre.

In December 2021, a fan asked Jacob Fatu on Twitter whether he would like to work with Reigns.

"WE FAMILY WE BEEN WORKING TOGETHER IM JUST PLAYING MY POSITION," he replied.

