"Better than what we are watching now" - Wrestling veteran suggests big name to defeat Roman Reigns if WWE is sold (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently joked about how Mickie Mouse should win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships held by Roman Reigns.

The rumored plans to sell the global juggernaut have dominated the wrestling discourse over the last few days. Though a sale to Saudi Arabia's PIF was reported to be agreed upon, multiple sources soon quashed the news. With names like Disney, Netflix, and, most shockingly, AEW owners Tony and Shahid Khan, among others, also in the mix, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for WWE.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo and EC3 discussed what could happen in WWE if Disney acquired them. Russo joked that the company should crown Micky Mouse as the World Champion. He added that this possibility excites him more than any other episode of RAW.

"You know what bro? Put the title on Mickie Mouse. Bro, let you and I be serious. We watch RAW and do a RAW review show. If Micky Mouse was the champion, would you not be excited about that right now?" said Vince Russo. (4:27 - 4:47)

Furthermore, Russo wondered what it would be like if Disney and WWE introduced Goofy as a heel character. Vince Russo went on to joke about how Minnie Mouse should betray Mickie Mouse during the championship match.

"Bro, if we are building Goofy as a heel. I mean, come on Chris. That would be better than what we are watching now! Come on EC3! Minnie (Mouse) turns on Mickie in the championship match!" added Vince Russo. (4:52 - 5:10)

Vince Russo on Winnie The Pooh in WWE

If this wasn't enough, Vince Russo also pitched Winnie The Pooh, one of Disney's most beloved Disney characters, to become a part of the global juggernaut. He spoke about the possibility of Winnie The Pooh working as a heel despite being one of the most loved personalities in pop culture history.

"Bro, can you imagine getting heat on Winnie The Pooh? Bro, come on!" said Russo. (5:50 - 5:57)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



He said the creative team or process will not change. Triple H led a WWE talent meeting today and said Vince McMahon returned to help facilitate a potential sale, per @SeanRossSapp He said the creative team or process will not change. Triple H led a WWE talent meeting today and said Vince McMahon returned to help facilitate a potential sale, per @SeanRossSappHe said the creative team or process will not change. https://t.co/CxI5NOexoc

It's safe to assume WWE getting sold is only a matter of time now, with a recently returned Vince McMahon personally heading the process.

What do you make of Vince Russo's take on Mickie Mouse winning the gold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

