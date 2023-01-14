Note on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's stance on rumored WWE sale; status with potential suitors - Reports

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are reportedly willing to assist in a potential sale of WWE.

Rumors of a potential sale of the company have been swirling as of late. It was even reported that WWE was sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund this week, but those rumors were put to bed in an exclusive report by Sportskeeda Wrestling.

In a new update from Fightful Select, Chief Content Officer Triple H and the recently resigned Stephanie McMahon are willing to help the company in their efforts for a sale. Fightful added that they were told by "people of influence" that there are multiple suitors that would have roles for the power couple if they wished to continue to work in the company following a sale.

WWE's status with potential suitors after Vince McMahon's return

WWE may have an issue selling to a major company following Vince McMahon's return.

The 77-year-old resigned from the company in July following alleged misconduct with former female employees. He made his shocking return and vaulted to a position of power once again after being unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board.

According to Fightful's report, they spoke to employees of potential suitors and were told that it would be difficult to imagine any company wanting to retain Vince McMahon after the sale. Fightful noted that Stephanie was among the board members who unanimously agreed that Vince's return to the company was not in their best interest.

Another rumor floating around is that AEW President Tony Khan and his father, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, are interested in a potential merger. Fightful discussed the possibility with a source close to the Khan family and they claimed it was unlikely, but anything could happen in wrestling.

The source noted that having the Khans mentioned in the news regarding a potential sale was positive publicity for AEW.

With the company potentially being sold, the wrestling promotion is also set to negotiate media rights as well. It will be fascinating to see how this all plays out over the next few months.

