Stephanie McMahon resigns: Did the former WWE co-CEO undergo surgery after exit?

Stephanie McMahon was named co-CEO of WWE alongside Nick Khan by Vince McMahon after he stepped down amid a sex scandal in July 2022. The 77-year-old, however, found his way back to the company through a huge power play just a couple of days ago.

Fans who believed Vince’s return was the only shocking development were wrong as “Stephanie McMahon resigns” took over Twitter trends.

Stephanie's abrupt departure led to Nick Khan becoming the sole CEO of WWE. Unfortunately, her retirement this time is permanent, and she doesn’t plan on returning to Stamford.

Nearly 72 hours after she resigned from the company, the 46-year-old revealed she went under the knife for an ankle complication. News of Stephanie McMahon’s surgery left the internet wrestling community worried.

Thankfully, the Billion Dollar Princess is already en route to recovery. In her tweet, the former WWE Women’s Champion thanked the doctors for the successful surgery, noting that her husband Triple H was by her side the entire time.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some people believe Saudi Arabia possibly buying WWE could be tied to Stephanie’s exit from the company. That said, the top management is still in the process of identifying a potential buyer.

Stephanie McMahon resigns after Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board

WWE witnessed a crazy last week as Vince McMahon reinstated himself and several close aides to the Board of Directors. The billionaire’s return led to two board members, one of whom was the lead investigator in the Vince McMahon sex scandal internally, resigning from their positions.

Stephanie also bid farewell to WWE. She posted a heartfelt message on Twitter wherein she thanked Nick Khan and Triple H, in addition to seemingly confirming her father’s plans to oversee a potential sale.

It is also being reported that Vince had issues working with Stephanie and Triple H as the husband and wife duo were strongly against the sale process, which was the purpose of the chairman’s return to the company.

It remains to be seen what will be next for Stephanie McMahon.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes