Bloodline member tweets six-word message after receiving "orders" from Roman Reigns to destroy former 7-time champion

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn was in singles action against long-term friend and Roman Reigns' rival, Kevin Owens.

Unfortunately, for the Honorary Uce, a potential win over the former Universal Champion was taken off his plate, courtesy of The Bloodline. The Usos and Solo Sikoa hit the ring to attack Owens right before Zayn could land the final blow.

Taking to Twitter, Solo sent a six-word message, suggesting that he, Jimmy, and Jey Uso received orders from The Tribal Chief and then took matters into their own hands.

"Orders was given. Action was taken. #WeTheOnes," Sikoa tweeted.

Heading into the match against The Prizefighter, The Honorary Uce was under pressure as Reigns demanded the latter to get the job done on his own. However, things didn't exactly turn out the way Zayn was hoping for.

Post-match, the assault on Owens continued, with Sikoa driving him through the announcer's desk with a big splash.

The Blue Meanie revealed that he was supposed to be part of a Royal Rumble won by Roman Reigns

ECW alumni and wrestling veteran, The Blue Meanie recently claimed that he was supposed to be a part of the 2015 Royal Rumble Match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he discussed the same. The 2015 Royal Rumble was won by Roman Reigns in what seemed like a very controversial decision on WWE's behalf at the time. Blue Meanie said:

"Truth be told, I was almost a part of the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. It's been here twice. This was the infamous Roman Reigns win [2015] where everybody wanted Daniel Bryan to win, but Roman won. I had reached out to JBL of all people and JBL went to the office and pitched me for the Royal Rumble."

Fast forward to 2023, The Head of the Table is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He will cross paths with Kevin Owens once again and will aim to start off the new year on a winning note.

