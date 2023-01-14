The Bloodline destroys former Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown after his match against Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn collided with Kevin Owens in the main event of this week's SmackDown, and The Bloodline stood tall in the end.

Last week on the blue brand, Roman Reigns encouraged The Honorary Uce to face his former best friend as he was pinned during their tag team match against John Cena and KO. The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Owens at the Royal Rumble.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman informed Sami Zayn that the Bloodline wasn't on the show as Roman wanted him to get the job done on his own. The former Intercontinental Champion went into the match prepared, as he didn't want to disappoint The Head of the Table.

He and Kevin Owens put on a hard-hitting bout, which had an unexpected finish. During the contest, Zayn performed the Blue Thunderbomb for a two count. Owens performed a Bullfrog Splash for another two-count. He hit Sami with a fisherman suplex off the top rope.

In the end, Zayn hit KO with two Snap Dragon Suplexes and was about to perform the Helluva Kick. However, The Usos and Solo Sikoa came out and attacked Kevin Owens, giving him the win via disqualification.

Moreover, Sikoa sent Owens through the announce table after the match. The Bloodline did their signature point to close the show.

