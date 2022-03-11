Former WWE Superstar Rhyno provides an update on the next step in his career

Former WWE Superstar Rhyno has spoken about when he intends to bring his in-ring career to an end.

"The Manbeast" has been active since 1994 but didn't get his big break until he signed with Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1999. Here, he defeated the likes of Steve Corino, Tommy Dreamer, and Raven on his way to becoming the final ECW World Heavyweight and Television Champion.

Since then, he has had tenures with WWE on two separate occasions, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling on three occasions, and has enjoyed a single run in Ring of Honor.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhyno spoke about when he plans to retire. "The Manbeast" wants another five years as an active wrestler before transitioning into a producer role.

"Hopefully, I can have five more years in the wrestling business. I want to slowly taper off and then move behind the scenes as a producer... So my goal is five years and then I go around hills and valleys to get to that point. Then along the way, work with people and try to help boost their careers, and help them get on the journey and path they’re supposed to take," Rhyno said. (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Rhyno had a brief run in WWE NXT

While many may not remember, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion had a brief run on NXT during the brand's black-and-gold era.

During this run, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion faced the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Samoa Joe. He even teamed up with Corbin to make it to the first-ever Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals. However, they lost to the team of Finn Balor and Samoa Joe.

