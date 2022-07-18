Former WWE Superstar on his desire to replicate Paul Heyman’s success as a manager

While he doesn't want to be referred to as one, Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in the history of professional wrestling.

Heyman's last two decades in WWE have seen him manage some of the greatest names in the history of the sport, from Brock Lesnar to CM Punk to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Wise Man has seen and done it all in this business.

His shadow looms large over the industry, with many wrestling managers and even in-ring talent studying his work with the goal of making it to his level.

Former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez recently acknowledged this on social media in an exchange with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta:

"Yea man @HeymanHustle set the bar way high. If I could ever come even close to his level I'd say it was a success," Ricardo Rodriguez said in a tweet.

Can Roman Reigns trust Paul Heyman heading into SummerSlam?

While we already know that Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in pro wrestling history, we also know that he's turned on a great deal of his clients in the process.

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have both been victims of Heyman's betrayal in the past. But while it's been heavily teased multiple times, he's yet to fully turn on his Tribal Chief.

With SummerSlam being teased as the final confrontation between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, will Heyman commit the ultimate betrayal and turn on The Head of the Table? We'll find out soon enough.

