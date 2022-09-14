"Wrestling saved my life" - Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez details deeply personal struggles throughout his career

Ricardo Rodriguez has opened up about his past issues with alcohol addiction in the hopes of helping others.

Rodriguez is best known for being the manager and personal ring announcer of former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio. While Rodriguez has continued to do things in the world of professional wrestling since leaving WWE, he hasn't exactly been in the spotlight since his departure in 2014.

The former WWE Superstar recently sat down with FOX 43 to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Rodriguez revealed that professional wrestling saved his life and gave him a purpose when nothing else could. He expressed that this is part of the reason why he decided to open his own wrestling school.

“Wrestling saved my life and it gave me a purpose and it gave me a sense," Ricardo Rodriguez said. "Whether as time went on, that was [to] perform in front of others or teach others how to live a certain dream they always wanted to do, and that’s professional wrestling. Definitely getting help, surrounding yourself with positive people, surrounding yourself with people who will motivate you and move you to want to better yourself and that’s something we also want to do here.”

Ricardo Rodriguez on the dangers of the "rock and roll lifestyle" of professional wrestling

Before he opened the Three Legacies Wrestling Academy, Ricardo Rodriguez faced many issues with alcohol addiction.

This is something Rodriguez chalked up to living the "rock and roll lifestyle" of being a professional wrestler.

“An unfortunate downside to all the traveling and life we led was the addiction side of the ‘rock and roll lifestyle,’ of being on television, and what happens when the lights go out," Ricardo Rodriguez said. "One day I woke up in San Antonio, Texas and I woke up in a hospital in a detox center. I don’t know how I got there. I ended up reaching out on social media, on Twitter, that I needed to get help.”

