"Honor, tradition, and respect" - Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez makes a major announcement (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez has made a big announcement on his Twitter account - the launch of his brand new academy, Three Legacies Wrestling.

Three Legacies Wrestling is based in Lancaster, PA, and students will benefit from the wealth of knowledge that Rodriguez possesses from his sixteen years in the wrestling business.

In the man's own words, the current objective is to teach the next generation about the past, the present, and the future. It should be noted that Rodriguez is a seasoned trainer, having worked at the grassroots level in India and Egypt to establish a foundation for professional wrestling.

In an exclusive quote provided to Sportseeda Wrestling, he said the following:

"I've had the privilege of literally teaching wrestling throughout the world, open up markets that have been without wrestling and bringing interest from the major companies. I've had the honor of having amazing legendary trainers. To be able to take all these experiences and mold them into a single format to be able to teach the next generation the Honor, tradition, and respect of professional wrestling."

We wish the former WWE star the best with his brand-new project.

Ricardo Rodriguez has a major show lined up with several former WWE Superstars

From Santino Marella to Alberto Del Rio, from Fandango to Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, all your favorite stars will attend the Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Ricardo Rodriguez is teaming up with Marella to take on General Keisel and Ace Dallas at the event. Tickets can be purchased at the following link: http://LancasterBarnstormers.com/pro-wrestling

