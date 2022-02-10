Former WWE Superstar gives her honest opinion on fans criticizing Ronda Rousey's push (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Mickie James was full of praise for Ronda Rousey, as she explained that she has a lot of love and respect for the former UFC Star.

Ronda Rousey recently returned to WWE programming at Royal Rumble after her three-year hiatus from the squared circle. The Rowdy One was instantly pushed to the top, as she outlasted 29 other female wrestlers to earn the right to challenge the champion of her choice at WrestleMania.

Speaking about the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mickie James stated that Rousey's rapid rise has nothing to do with her star power; instead, it reflects her ability to adapt to pro wrestling very quickly.

"I think she's picked up the business very quickly, considering the background she comes from," said James. "I have a lot of love and respect for Ronda, so if you're coming to me and going like,' oh she doesn't deserve it because she was the UFC girl and of course she's gonna get the push,' you're barking up the wrong tree." [3:47 onwards]

Mickie James helped Ronda Rousey during her time in WWE

Mickie James then looked back on her experience working with Ronda Rousey in WWE. James made it clear that she wanted to help Rousey however she could, even if it meant taking her painful offense in the ring. The veteran went on to praise the former UFC star's "thoughtful" nature.

"Being in the position when I was there and the one taking most of the a** whippings from her so she could get better," James continued. "You know we would help each other as I could just help her get better and that sucked because she's an MMA girl and a lot of it hurt. However, she's so kind and so thoughtful. You have to remember that this is a woman who trained her entire life to be a killer, to be the baddest person on the planet." [4:12 onwards]

During her initial run with the company, Rousey quickly climbed up the ranks. She won the RAW Women's Championship and held it until WrestleMania 35. There, Becky Lynch beat her in a Triple Threat match that also included SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Following her return at the Royal Rumble last month, Rousey will face Flair at WrestleMania 38, as The Baddest Woman on the Planet selected The Queen as her opponent. The former UFC Star also has some unfinished business with Lynch, with reports stating that the two women will lock horns at WrestleMania next year.

