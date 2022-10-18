"She is a dream to work with" - Former WWE Superstar has high praise for Naomi

A lot of women have had their best matches in WWE against Naomi.

Even "The Queen" Charlotte Flair can attribute some of the best singles matches of her WWE career to the ones she's worked against The Glow.

Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes recently had her "retirement interview" with Ring The Belle to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her time working with Naomi, Mendes praised the former SmackDown Women's Champion for how easy she is to work with inside the squared circle.

"She is a dream to work with, that girl. What makes her good is that she's a giver," Rosa Mendes said. "I feel like in some matches, people want to beat you up, and I always agree with everything because I'm like, super nice and like, who cares? You know, whatever. I love performing, but she knew that she would get more over if she gave me something. So if I hit her back a little bit if I made the match look close, it would put her over." [H/T: Fightful]

Rosa Mendes says that Naomi knows how to work with heels to make them look better

Rosa Mendes went on to put over Naomi's in-ring psychology. She pointed out The Glow's understanding of allowing the heel to do dastardly things so that the babyface can look even better with their comeback.

This is a sign of a great babyface and something the wrestling industry as a whole could use more of in 2022.

"I think a lot of wrestlers, they think, 'Okay, so I'm just gonna beat this person up and I'm gonna look really tough well', but you beat up somebody that's not even, strong," Rosa Mendes continued. "But if you beat up somebody that looks strong -- for all you workers out there, that makes you look tougher. So, if you're a babyface, let the heel do like really crappy things, too. So you can look awesome and be the hero at the end." [H/T: Fightful]

