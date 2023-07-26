Former WWE Superstar's husband spotted helping Trish Stratus at RAW

The husband of a former WWE Superstar was spotted helping Trish Stratus backstage at Monday Night Raw.

After turning on Becky Lynch and revealing herself to be Lita's mystery attacker, Trish Stratus turned heel for the first time in two decades. Since the character change, Trish has had a career resurgence on RAW. The Hall of Famer defeated Lynch at Night of Champions and competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last month.

The former Women's Champion has also helped to boost the career of recent NXT graduate Zoey Stark, who has been working as her protege. Trish was ringside for Stark's match against Becky Lynch this week on RAW.

Trish took to Instagram today and shared a photo taken backstage at RAW, where she was being helped by WWE costume designer Sarath Ton, the husband of former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Moné).

"Thanks for helping me with this jawesome shirt @iammikaze," Trish said.

Trish shared this on her Instagram Story

Trish Stratus claims she is still injured, appears to be avoiding upcoming rematch

Ever since Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch at Night of Champions, The Man has been obsessed with getting her rematch. The two superstars had a showdown in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but are yet to face off again one-on-one.

On last night's RAW, Lynch defeated Zoey Starke to finally earn her rematch with Stratus, which is scheduled for Summerslam. However, Trish looks to be avoiding the bout. The 47-year-old took to Twitter to claim she is still injured, throwing the matchup into doubt.

"Yah, but - the thing is, my nose is still broken so...," tweeted Stratus.

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom



🏻 bit.ly/3Y7bswl Yah, but - the thing is, my nose is still broken so...

Do you want to see Trish continue her heel run on RAW? Or do you think it should end at Summerslam? Let us know in the comments below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here