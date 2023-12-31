Former WWE Superstar's pairing with Torrie Wilson would not have worked if not for one factor, says EC3 (Exclusive)

Torrie Wilson has worked with several WWE Superstars during her time in the business. Some of those pairings were rather strange considering the difference in personalities.

One such personality was Tajiri. Wilson's pairing with The Japanese Buzzsaw was especially entertaining alongside the veteran.

According to EC3, the odd pairing was destined to fail if Tajiri wasn't as charismatic as he was. Kurt Angle has also recognized the talent of the NJPW legend, claiming that he was one of tthe most underrated names in the business. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also seems to agree, complimenting Tajiri for being fun to work with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"I think Vince (McMahon) loves oddball pairings. That's one thing that... It worked because of Tajiri's charisma. Anything else in that position, it probably wouldn't have. But he is very special, very unique. He is just fun, he is just fun to watch." [From 03:50 to 04:10]

You can check out the full video here:

William Regal also recently talked about his experience working with Tajiri in WWE

Tajiri was also paired with William Regal at one point, which led to them winning the WWE Tag Team Titles back in the day.

Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal recalled being asked to work with Tajiri by Paul Heyman. He stated:

That was one of the few times that I only heard about that on the afternoon that we started it. We were in Anaheim. I knew Tajiri was coming, and I’d seen him a lot but didn’t know him. I was already doing my commissioner thing and they said ‘you’re gonna be doing this thing [with Tajiri]'"

Regal furtther added:

"It was Paul Heyman’s idea I believe because he was a big fan of Tajiri. So, straight away – again, I try to tell everybody you can learn from me, and I’m pretty open-minded to make everything work." [H/T: 411Mania]

It remains to be seen if we will ever see Tajiri back in WWE someday.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube videos.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.