"I’m pretty open-minded to make everything work" - William Regal talks about teaming up with former 7-time champion in WWE

AEW star William Regal recently recalled teaming up with Tajiri in WWE.

Regal never won a world title in a major promotion, but the star was one of the best professional wrestlers during his time. He was excellent on the mic and worked well with any wrestler, whether against or teaming up with them.

One such instance involved Tajiri, a renowned Japanese legend of the industry. He won several championships during his time with WWE and teamed up with stars such as Eddie Guerrero and William Regal. On the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal recalled the day he was told to team up with The Japanese Buzzsaw:

That was one of the few times that I only heard about that on the afternoon that we started it. We were in Anaheim. I knew Tajiri was coming, and I’d seen him a lot but didn’t know him. I was already doing my commissioner thing and they said ‘you’re gonna be doing this thing [with Tajiri]'"

He continued:

"It was Paul Heyman’s idea I believe because he was a big fan of Tajiri. So, straight away – again, I try to tell everybody you can learn from me, and I’m pretty open-minded to make everything work." [H/T - 411Mania]

It is safe to say that fans enjoyed Regal and Tajiri as they were some of the most entertaining tag teams in all of WWE.

William Regal on working in the tag team division

Besides his great comedic timing, technical prowess, and in-ring skills, William Regal is often regarded as a team player. The former Intercontinental Champion has won four tag team titles with three different stars throughout his career.

The current manager of Blackpool Combat Club has always been an asset to his promotion. Vince McMahon knew William Regal's capabilities on the mic, which led him to team up with other stars. In the same episode, he spoke about working in the tag team division:

With most of the characters I was put with, I was put with a lot of people. It was usually because I could talk a lot or I could react and comfortable in making a fool of myself to get that character over. You can name quite a few there – Tajiri, Eugene, Burchill, the thing with the Un-Americans which ended up with me and Lance Storm. With Tajiri, I was not so sure, but within two seconds of me walking out of Mr. McMahon’s office, ‘Let’s just make it work.’" [H/T - 411Mania]

It was interesting to watch the duo display their comedic timing and tag team skills in the ring during the mid-2000s.

