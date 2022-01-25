“It’s something I asked for” - Former WWE Superstar on the request she made to Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently revealed that she requested Vince McMahon to acknowledge her as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

WWE sent shockwaves through the wrestling community when they announced The Hardcore Country as one of the participants in the women's Royal Rumble.

Mickie was also announced as the Knockouts Champion during the broadcast by commentator Pat McAfee.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, the five-time Women's Champion stated that the acknowledgment was something she specifically requested for.

"It was something I asked for [calling her IMPACT Knockouts Champion]. You never know. It's one of those things. I was hoping it would get a good reaction because I felt it was something unique and different and pretty powerful and it blew up a little bit. I'm grateful for that. You always hope for that type of reaction, it kind of solidifies your career or that people care and are invested,"- Mickie said. (H/T- fightful)

Vince McMahon apologized to Mickie James after her release from WWE

Mickie James' release from the WWE sparked a huge storm on social media. The three-time IMPACT Knockouts World Champion received her possessions back from the company in a trash bag, and the incident resulted in changes to the promotion's talent relations department.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Mickie revealed that she received a direct phone call from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

When Vince McMahon called me to apologise when I got my stuff in the trash bag it was a very sincere apology. My issue was never with Vince, because Vince has always been kind to me, he’s always treated me with respect and with love, even when he was upset at me at WrestleMania for this thing (Mickie sticks two fingers up). When I look at Vince’s life and my life, I think—aside from the fact he’s a billionaire now—our beginnings are not all that different. We’re not very different people. I think I connected with Vince on a real level, on a human level, which is probably uncommon," said Mickie James

Mickie was part of Vince McMahon's promotion from 2016 to 2021. This was The Hardcore Country's second stint with WWE.

The former RAW Superstar has featured on multiple promotions since then and is currently IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

