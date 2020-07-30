Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan has been in the news lately for various reasons. Getting released by WWE alongside several other wrestlers in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure, Sarah Logan made a massive announcement earlier this month about her pregnancy. Sarah Logan's husband and WWE Superstar Erik (one half of the Viking Raiders on RAW) took to Twitter to share the delightful news.

There were initial rumors that WWE might re-sign the former Riott Squad member, but Sarah Logan revealed that she has decided to step away from the world of wrestling. With the announcement of her pregnancy, WWE fans started wondering whether they'll ever see Sarah Logan back inside a wrestling ring.

Sarah Logan on whether she will return to wrestling

Sarah Logan recently appeared on D-Von Dudley's "Table Talk" and spoke about various topics. WWE Superstar Ruby Riott made a surprise appearance on the show and discussed working with her. On being asked the question of whether she would return to wrestling after her pregnancy, Sarah Logan said -

“No one retires from professional wrestling. I never said I was retired, but no one retires. Ric Flair can’t even retire. D-Von can’t retire. No one retires. I’m sure one day I will come back to wrestling, I’ve wrestled since I was 17 years old.

When you specialize in something like I specialized in wrestling, you only show a quarter of who you are, like a fraction of who you are. I’m really enjoying starting my farm and starting this YouTube thing together.

I have some stuff within the hunting and outdoor community. I’m really excited about it. So far since I’m pregnant, I have hunted hogs. I’m going bear hunting on my birthday. I got some whitetail hunts I’m going on. I’m going to be a bad ass mom for a while and wear that crown for a little bit."

"I’m sure I’ll go back to wrestling. It’s something I grew up on. It’s something in my blood and I will definitely come back. I grew up in a house where my dad was always at work and so was my mom because they were supporting us. We had a poor family so our family was constantly working. If I can give my child the most stable life. I can introduce wrestling in there, nice. I want the Beth Phoenix-Edge life.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

It is indeed true that you never truly retire from pro-wrestling. While Sarah Logan has taken a break from it for the time being to start her family, we might see her return to wrestling in the future.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest news stories!