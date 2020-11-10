November has been all about The Undertaker as the WWE prepares to officially give the Deadman a fitting send-off at Survivor Series. The iconic WWE Superstar will finally bid farewell to the world of wrestling at the PPV at which he started it all, and it is expected to be a star-studded affair.

It has now been revealed that a former WWE Superstar will be returning to the company to be in attendance at Survivor Series. Super Luchas was the first to report that Savio Vega, who worked for the WWE from 1994 to 1999, will be present at the Amway Center for Survivor Series.

Savio Vega was one of the members of the Bone Street Krew alongside The Undertaker, The Godfather, Yokozuna, Brian' Crush' Adams, Mr. Fuji, Paul Bearer, Rikishi, and The Godwinns. BSK was a backstage group similar to The Kliq, and The Undertaker and Savio Vega were good friends during their time in the WWE.

There are no updates on whether the 56-year-old Puerto Rican wrestler will make an on-screen appearance at Survivor Series.

Here is an excerpt from the report:

"The Puerto Rican Mayor, who participated in WWE as Kwang and Savio Vega is set to return to WWE to be present for the retirement of his great friend The Undertaker. Taker will end a great run exactly 30 years after his first [WWE] appearance at Survivor Series 1990."

Kwang/Savio Vega estará de regreso a WWE, esta vez para estar presente durante el retiro de su gran amigo y hermano The Undertaker, quien culmina una exitosa carrera exactamente 30 años después de su primera aparición en Survivor Series 1990.@NINJATNT @SavioVega @undertakerfans_ pic.twitter.com/Q2J85YxIb1 — IWA Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 (@IWAPuertoRico) November 8, 2020

What to expect from The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series?

It does seem like a BSK reunion could be in the works, but whether that happens as a part of WWE's live programming is to be seen. Many more guests could also be invited by WWE to attend the special PPV.

Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on November 22nd, and the PPV is being built around The Undertaker's farewell.

The Phenom last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles. As of this writing, there is no word on whether The Undertaker will compete in another match at Survivor Series. Undertaker might just be involved in a grand segment that officially marks the end of his career. However, knowing WWE and the company's knack for doing the unthinkable in Undertaker's case, a swerve can never be counted out.

Nonetheless, Survivor Series is shaping up to be a unique PPV due to The Undertaker's farewell.